South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Deliver Keynote Address At the Ninety One 30th Anniversary Event

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this Wednesday, 16 March 2022, deliver a keynote address at the 30th Anniversary of a proudly South African firm, Ninety One, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Founded in South Africa in 1991 as Investec Asset Management, the firm has become a global business that manages assets to the approximated amount of R3 trillion.

Ninety One manages active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.

It has offices in 14 countries and clients from over 100 countries.

The firm is also one of the owners of South African Government debt outside of the Public Investment Corporation.

The President has been invited to deliver a keynote address during the firm's celebration of 30 years in business at an event in Cape Town.

The event will be attended by leaders of the SA investment management industry, bankers, financial advisors, representatives of business, pension fund trustees and asset consultants.

The President's address will be live-streamed on the PresidencyZA digital platforms as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Time: 19:00