South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Deliver Keynote Address At the Ninety One 30th Anniversary Event

15 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will this Wednesday, 16 March 2022, deliver a keynote address at the 30th Anniversary of a proudly South African firm, Ninety One, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

Founded in South Africa in 1991 as Investec Asset Management, the firm has become a global business that manages assets to the approximated amount of R3 trillion.

Ninety One manages active strategies across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternatives to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world.

It has offices in 14 countries and clients from over 100 countries.

The firm is also one of the owners of South African Government debt outside of the Public Investment Corporation.

The President has been invited to deliver a keynote address during the firm's celebration of 30 years in business at an event in Cape Town.

The event will be attended by leaders of the SA investment management industry, bankers, financial advisors, representatives of business, pension fund trustees and asset consultants.

The President's address will be live-streamed on the PresidencyZA digital platforms as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 16 March 2022

Time: 19:00

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X