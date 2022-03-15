South Africa: How to Protect Your Medical Aid Scheme Account From Fraudsters

analysis

As a responsible medical scheme member, there are steps you can take to prevent fraud. And if you are a victim of fraud, quick action can help restore your funds.

Two Capetonians were caught off guard this week when their medical savings accounts were plundered by a fraudster to buy thousands of rands' worth of over-the-counter (OTC) medication at pharmacies across the city.

Joy Robertson of Table View says she and her husband Lyle have a big medical savings account via their Discovery Health medical scheme membership, as they don't use their medical aid often. "We had about two years' worth of savings in the account. I usually do check our email notifications from Discovery Health, but for some reason we did not receive emails about these transactions. The fraudulent transactions took place between 8 February and 19 February at various pharmacies around the Blouberg, Milnerton, Goodwood, Brackenfell and other northern suburb areas. The pharmacies that the criminal purchased from included Clicks, Dis-Chem, M-KEM, Spar Pharmacies and Medirite. His modus operandi seems to be calling in the order telephonically or mailing it to them and then just collecting the medication," she says.

Robertson's medical savings account was looted of roughly...