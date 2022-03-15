South Africa: Russia's War in Ukraine Will Spark Food and Energy Crises in South Africa

analysis

Born in Cape Town, Natale Labia lives in Milan, Italy, and writes on the economy and finance. Partner of private equity firm Lionhead Capital Partners. MBA from Università Bocconi. Supports Juventus.

It is a sad reality that while all lives are created equal, all conflicts are not. Wars rage all over the world, from Yemen to Syria, Ethiopia to Mozambique, but the attention of the world's press and, indeed, social media feeds, focuses on one in particular: the Russian onslaught in Ukraine.

As unfair as that might seem, economically it makes sense. Some conflicts have localised or regional effects, somewhat cut off from the broader linkages of the global economy. Others, due to the structural inequalities of the macroeconomy, disturbingly and depressingly, have global economic and geopolitical consequences. What the world faces in Ukraine is one of the latter.

A consequence of this war that is starting to become apparent is a potentially devastating impact on global food production. A food crisis, particularly in emerging markets, is starting to look a distinct possibility later this year. In the last two weeks, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, prices of grain soared as shipments from Black Sea ports virtually ground to...