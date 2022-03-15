South Africa: Shunning Anti-Vaxxers Is Not the Answer - Community Involvement in Vaccine Campaigns Is

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Kneo Mokgopa

Kneo Mokgopa is the manager of narrative development at the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

In many instances of vaccine hesitancy in Africa, public trust in the state and public health science is particularly important. A government that is not trusted, but perceived as corrupt, whose office bearers are seen as self-serving, has little chance of carrying out a successful vaccine campaign.

On 1 March 2022 the Nelson Mandela Foundation, housed at the Nelson Mandela Centre of Memory, instituted its mandatory vaccine policy that stipulates that any person over the age of 12 must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 before entering the premises, subject to a few exemptions. This policy, of course, required staff to be vaccinated.

I support the policy, and others like it, as much as I am uncomfortable with the notion of it. It seemed in a way that we are saying "Anti-vaxxers not welcome". It wasn't a particular policy clause that I needed a conversation on, but the very notion of a vaccine mandate.

The apparent sentiment against so-called anti-vaxxers is that they are among those that would not do God's work if the devil bade them, as the saying goes. They are seen as entitled, precious, wilfully...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

