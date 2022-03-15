South Africa: How State Capture Led to Human Rights Abuses - the Case of Bosasa and the Prisons

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

The impact of State Capture has to date mainly been assessed in financial terms. But the effects of endemic corruption are also directly felt in ways that amount to greater suffering on the ground -- as Bosasa's capture of the Department of Correctional Services illustrates.

Starting in 2004, and extending until 2019, the logistics company Bosasa won numerous contracts to supply services to South African prisons under the management of the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

It began with a training contract. From there, Bosasa's relationship with DCS expanded to include catering contracts, contracts for IT, TV and CCTV, fencing contracts, guarding contracts and more.

A number of these services -- most notably, catering -- had never previously been outsourced by the department. Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo Commission that company founder and CEO Gavin Watson had simply decided that he wanted to move away from providing catering to mining companies because the bribes involved were getting too big.

So Watson set his target instead on South Africa's prisons, having identified two senior DCS officials -- Patrick Gillingham and Linda Mti -- who were ripe for bribing.

Although Bosasa would do lucrative business with a number of...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

