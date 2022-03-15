South Africa: CCMA Upholds Another Dismissal Over Refusal to Vaccinate

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tania Broughton

Commissioners awarded the worker compensation because his employer fired him on WhatsApp and without proper consultation.

The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) has ruled that the dismissal of an "anti-vaxxer" was fair but in the same breath found the employer to be at fault for sending him a "do or leave" Whatsapp message, without proper consultation. This was in contravention of the Covid-19 directives issued by the Minister of Employment and Labour, the CCMA said.

This was the outcome of yet another Covid vaccination workplace challenge before the CCMA which provides further clarity to employers on how to deal with unvaccinated employees.

This matter was heard by commissioners, Winnie Everett and Laurie Warwick on 7 March, in what they described as a "hybrid" sitting due to the novel nature of mandatory vaccination disputes.

The ruling was centred on the dismissal of articled clerk Dale Dreyden from Wellington-based law firm Duncan Korabie Attorneys at the end of August 2021. The firm had a mandatory vaccination policy because its owner, Duncan Korabie, suffered from life-threatening conditions, had co-morbidities, and had been advised by his doctors to minimise possible exposure to Covid. Other employees, who worked in an open-plan office, were...

