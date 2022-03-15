South Africa: Road Accident Fund's Medical Experts Launch Campaign to Recoup Millions Owed to Them

analysis

Desperate medical experts have resorted to a media campaign to recoup money owed to them by the Road Accident Fund.

The medical experts once employed by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to guard against false claims and ensure fair treatment of valid claims, and who are owed millions by the same fund, have opted for a new course of action to retrieve what is legally owed to them.

According to Mariette Minnie, the accounting representative for a number of the experts, after "exhausting all reasonable means", they are now launching a media campaign to retrieve more than R63-million. Another grouping of experts, not represented by Minnie but supporting the campaign, say it is owed R100-million.

This week, the experts wrote to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as part of their campaign, as per example below, seeking his intervention in the debacle.

"Dear Honourable Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo,

I am a qualified clinical and neuropsychologist and over the last few years I have provided expert medico legal services to the Road Accident Fund through its (former) panel of attorneys. My services included consultations and assessment of claimants' injuries, preparation of expert witness reports, attending expert witness meetings and preparing joint...