South Africa: Road Accident Fund's Medical Experts Launch Campaign to Recoup Millions Owed to Them

14 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Angus Begg

Desperate medical experts have resorted to a media campaign to recoup money owed to them by the Road Accident Fund.

The medical experts once employed by the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to guard against false claims and ensure fair treatment of valid claims, and who are owed millions by the same fund, have opted for a new course of action to retrieve what is legally owed to them.

According to Mariette Minnie, the accounting representative for a number of the experts, after "exhausting all reasonable means", they are now launching a media campaign to retrieve more than R63-million. Another grouping of experts, not represented by Minnie but supporting the campaign, say it is owed R100-million.

This week, the experts wrote to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo as part of their campaign, as per example below, seeking his intervention in the debacle.

"Dear Honourable Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo,

I am a qualified clinical and neuropsychologist and over the last few years I have provided expert medico legal services to the Road Accident Fund through its (former) panel of attorneys. My services included consultations and assessment of claimants' injuries, preparation of expert witness reports, attending expert witness meetings and preparing joint...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X