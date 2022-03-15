South Africa: KwaZulu-Natal Hosts Land Governance Summit in Durban, 15 to 16 Mar

press release

KZN Provincial Government convenes two-day land governance summit in order to unlock future economic growth

The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government is moving with accelerated speed to develop a comprehensive land reform programme, that enables equitable access to land that will unlock economic growth, by bringing more land in KZN to full use and as such, Premier Sihle Zikalala will preside over the two-day Land Governance Summit which will be held in Durban on 15 to 16 March 2022.

The Summit which will be attended by Mayors, Amakhosi and government officials will focus on the innovative measures that can be taken by the government and Amakhosi to ensure that land is utilised for the economic benefit of communities through the implementation of the Spatial Planning and Land Use Management Act.

The Summit is held under the theme: "Towards Efficient land administration for the Rapid Release of Priority Development Land, Integrated Land Use Management and Unified Tenure Management, Compliance and Enforcement Services accessible at One-Stop Land Development Offices in the Districts".

This Summit follows robust engagements between the provincial government of the province and business at the two-day KZN Growth Coalition Business Workshop which was attended by over 100 CEOs.