South Africa: Meta Faces Prosecution in South Africa for Alleged Antitrust Breach

15 March 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Meta is facing prosecution in South Africa, after the country's competition regulator, the Competition Commission, found as uncompetitive its intention to block the government's startup GovChat and #LetsTalk from using its WhatsApp Business API.

The watchdog, which has been investigating claims of unfair conduct against the startup since March 2021, referred Meta (formerly Facebook) for prosecution to the Competition Tribunal, which adjudicates complaints of restrictive practices and abuse of dominance.

