Nigeria: I Am Better Than Wizkid, Burnaboy, Davido, Others - Blackface

Veteran Nigerian singer, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo popularly known as Blackface has proclaimed that he is better than Nigerian multiple award-winning artistes, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Olamide, Davido, among others.

Reacting to an online post where these pop stars' pictures were put up in a collage with the question 'Which of these artistes in your opinion has earned Greatest Of All Time status.' While giving his opinion, the singer stated that he is 'ahead of the game... Period'.

Blackface further hinted that he is 'badder than these artistes and they know it.'(sic)

The singer further reeled out some of his achievements when a fan asked him 'how' he is better than them. Blackface simply said, "I brought out more artist than most. I made more records than many. I am badder than them all on stage. Also, songs I write are not on the same level with lots. Let's be honest I am still ahead of the game."(sic)

Blackface was a founding member of the Nigerian band, Plantashun Boyz, that he formed in 2000 with 2Baba and musician Chibuzor Oji, better known as Faze. Blackface and 2Baba met during his secondary education in Benue. Faze joined a brief while later in Enugu.

The band released two successful albums Body and Soul in 2000 and Sold Out in 2003. The band broke up in 2004, to be briefly reunited in 2007 for just one more album Plan B.

Although he kept sustainable relations with Faze, his rift with 2Baba widened, particularly over the rights to the song "African Queen".

After the Plantashun Boiz split up in 2004, Blackface led a solo musical career. He released the hip hop album Ghetto Child in May 2004 collaborating with several artists.

The album contains "Hard Life" featuring Alabai as the first single. He also recorded a full album for his crew D Tribunal called What We Are.

After Ghetto Child, he released Evergreen, Jungle Fever, Me, Musiq and I, Dancehall Business, and the prospective Defender. In 2013, he made a collaborative album 200 with Maine Eazz.