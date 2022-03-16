Nigeria: Nasarawa United Technical Crew Given Three-Match Ultimatum

The management of Nasarawa United has announced a three-match ultimatum for the technical crew to turn around the fortunes of the club or be shown the exit door.

At the end of crucial meeting convened by the chairman of the club, Barrister Isaac Danladi, the management decided that the technical crew must ensure that the team picks at least seven points from the three matches or face repercussions.

The meeting also frowned at what it described as lack of unity among the players as some of them are said to be engaged in acts capable of bringing the team and football into disrepute.

According to the press statement issued yesterday by the Media Officer of the club, Mr. Amos Eche, it was also discovered that unity among the coaching staff is being undermined by a member of the technical crew.

Consequently, the management has set up a three-man committee headed by the chairman of the club's technical and disciplinary committee, Idris Rilwan, to look into the allegations levelled against the said coach.

Furthermore, it was also decided that names of players who are surplus to requirement should be submitted to the technical and disciplinary committee for appropriate actions.

Meanwhile, the three-match ultimatum will start from the next away game against 3SC on Sunday, March 20.

The other two games are the return-leg ties against 3SC and Heartland FC in the second stanza of the League.