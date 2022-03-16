Nigerian-British Chambers to Unlock Trade Through Technology

The Nigerian-British Chambers of Commerce (NBCC) has stressed the need for Small and Medium Scale Enterprise (SMEs) operators and other managers to leverage technology tools to digitise their structures.

At a press briefing organised by the NBCC to unveil its forthcoming conferences and exhibitions slated for March 22 and 23, 2022 in Lagos, the vice president, NBCC and chairman, Trade and Investment Committee, Akin Osuntoki said, the chamber was inspired to host the conference following significant changes in the business environment and the economy on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic, especially, with the use of technology, as well as the need to attract investors for economic recovery.

Themed: 'Fast-tracking Productivity; Leveraging Technology', Osuntoki explained that, the conference and exhibition would be a platform for business leaders, investors, policymakers and other key stakeholders in the trade and investment ecosystem to network.

He said the programme would afford businesses the support needed to network, make connections, seal deals and realise their potentials, saying, "coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, most businesses have been affected and quite a number of those who stayed ahead were able to do that using technology."

"The benefits of participating in this event are enormous and the NBCC is poised to ensure it serves as an efficient platform that affords member businesses the opportunity to exhibit their brands and provide services to potential investors.

"The event would facilitate new partnerships, foster foreign market opportunities, and encourage public-private partnership between NBCC members, external participants, and the government," he pointed out.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines ICT Nigeria Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to him, the Lagos state commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi would be sharing on the topic; 'Healthcare in Nigeria; Beyond the Crises' while other experts would also be x-raying how the Country can move forward with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The chairman said, over 20 exhibitors under different sectors, including micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) have registered while many others are finalising their participation.

"We expect that participants will exhibit what they learn and that will help to improve what they do, also the chamber since its existence has toed the path of advocacy, trade facilitation, networking and training especially as it concerns promoting trade and investment between Nigeria and Britain," he said.

Member, communications committee, NBCC, Leye Makanjuola, added that, in order to provide more information on investment options beyond the country's commercial centres like Lagos and Abuja, the chamber is hosting Godwin Obaseki, Edo State governor in a forum tagged 'meet the governor of Edo state; investment opportunities and business opportunities'.

Expected speakers at the event include; Olukayode Pitan, CEO, Bank of Industry (BOI); Lamin Manjang, managing director, Standard Chartered Bank; Leonard Ekeh, chairman, Zinox Group; Adesola Adeduntan, managing director, First Bank of Nigeria, among others.