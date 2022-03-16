Nigeria: 45% of Mothers in Nigeria Exposed to Formula Milk - WHO, UNICEF

A new report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has showed that 45 per cent of post-partum women in Nigeria had received a recommendation from a health professional to feed formula product.

The report hinted that contact with formula milk companies was extremely common in public and private health care settings in Nigeria.

'In Nigeria, where women ranked health professionals as their most important source of feeding advice, over one third of surveyed pregnant women said they received a recommendation to formula feed by a health professional," the report stated.

The report stated that globally, more than half of parents and pregnant women (51 per cent) surveyed for the report say they have been targeted with marketing from formula milk companies.

This, the organisations described as a breach of i ternational standards on infant feeding practices.

"The report, How marketing of formula milk influences our decisions on infant feeding, draws on interviews with parents, pregnant women and health workers in eight countries - Bangladesh, China, Mexico, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, the United Kingdom and Viet Nam. It uncovers systematic and unethical marketing strategies used by the formula milk industry to influence parents' infant feeding decisions.

Director-general of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said "This report shows very clearly that formula milk marketing remains unacceptably pervasive, misleading and aggressive. Regulations on exploitative marketing must be urgently adopted and enforced to protect children's health."

The report noted that effects of marketing in Nigeria are seen in recommendations from health professionals and on digital platforms, with companies using data-driven algorithms to target digital advertising to women whose online behavior suggests they may be pregnant.

"False and misleading messages about formula feeding are a substantial barrier to breastfeeding, which we know is best for babies and mothers," said UNICEF executive director, Catherine Russell. "We need robust policies, legislation and investments in breastfeeding to ensure that women are protected from unethical marketing practices and have access to the information and support they need to raise their families."

The organisations explained that in Nigeria, 73 per cent of women expressed a strong desire to breastfeed exclusively. Yet the report details how a sustained flow of misleading marketing messages across countries is reinforcing myths about breastfeeding and breast milk, and undermining women's confidence in their ability to breastfeed successfully.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Pregnancy and Childbirth Nutrition By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These myths include the necessity of formula in the first days after birth, the inadequacy of breast milk for infant nutrition, that specific infant formula ingredients are proven to improve child development or immunity, the perception that formula keeps infants fuller for longer, and that the quality of breast milk declines with time, they said.

"Breastfeeding within the first hour of birth, followed by exclusive breastfeeding for six months and continued breastfeeding for up to two years or beyond, offers a powerful line of defense against all forms of child malnutrition, including wasting and obesity.

"Breastfeeding also acts as babies' first vaccine, protecting them against many common childhood illnesses. It also reduces women's future risk of diabetes, obesity and some forms of cancer. Yet, in Nigeria, only 29 per cent of babies are exclusively breastfed, according to the 2018 National Demographic and Health Survey.

"The Nigerian Government aims to increase the exclusive breastfeeding rate to 65 per cent by 2025.

Alarmingly, health professional recommendations to use formula milk were common across the surveyed countries, particularly post-partum," the organisation said.

To address these challenges, WHO, UNICEF and partners called on governments, health workers, and the baby food industry to end exploitative formula milk marketing and fully implement and abide by the Code requirements