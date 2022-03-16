Nigeria: Eni - Force Majeure On Vandalised Oil Facilities to Be Lifted This Week

Italian oil major, Eni, has promised to lift the force majeure on the Ogoda/Brass 24 oil pipeline in Bayelsa State this week.

Eni in an updated statement issued yesterday, said repairs on the facilities which was vandalised by third party interference had been completed.

The facilities located at Okparatubo in Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State was reportedly hit by blast caused by a third party interference on March 5, resulting in a spill and the declaration of force majeure on the oil infrastructure.

"Repairs on the Ogoda/Brass 24 oil pipeline at Okparatubo (Nembe Local Government Area, Bayelsa State), which was hit by blast on March 5 caused by a third-party interference, have been completed. The force majeure is expected to be lifted by this week," the statement said.

Following the incident on the facilities, Eni had stated that all wells conferring in the pipeline were immediately shut-in whilst river booms and containment barges were mobilised to reduce the impact of the spill.

As part of the intervention measures, it said regulators for inspection visit and repair teams were activated, while Bayelsa State, federal government and security authorities were notified.

It disclosed that production on the facilities was estimated at 25,000 barrels of oil per day and about 13 million standard cubic feet per day of gas.

"Force majeure has been declared at Brass terminal, Bonny NLNG and Okpai Power Plant.

"Repairs on the pipeline have been completed. The force majeure is expected to be lifted by this week.

This is the second blast in the area in a few days.

"Former event occurred on a riser of Obama/Brass 18" oil line on February 28 and caused a production deferment of about 5,000 barrels of oil per day for few days," the statement said.