Nigeria: Youths Threaten Attack On Oil Installation in Delta Over Marginalisation

Aggrieved Isoko youths, under the aegis of the United Coalition Front Emancipation Movement (UCFEM) in Delta State have threatened to launch coordinated attacks on oil facilities in their land over the alleged refusal of oil companies to engage them on their onshore and offshore platforms.

The youths also condemned the refusal to promote into management positions the few Isoko sons and daughters working with the oil companies, describing the development as an aberration to the oil-producing community.

The group, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Ogbu Igbele, made available to journalists in Warri, yesterday, stated that the Isoko nation had not been occupying its rightful place as an oil and gas-bearing community as well as host to many companies.

Igbele demanded that, "OML 26, 28, 30, 61 and others should directly engage Isoko youths into the onshore/offshore of its platforms and also carryout intensive training of the people on various skills acquisition programmes.

"Failure to address the above, there shall be coordinated attack on oil and gas flow stations, facilities, pipelines and trunkline including movable and immovable equipment and materials of the oil companies.

"Contractors, expatriates, engineers and non-indigenes working with the oil companies to quit Isokoland for safety reasons."

Igbele alleged that there had not been any visible or viable federal government project in Isokoland since its creation in 1963 despite its contributions to the nation's economy.