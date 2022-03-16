East Africa: News - China's Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa Says Ethiopia Should Play Constructive Role to Promote Peace in the Horn

Addis Abeba — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen received at his office China's newly appointed Special Envoy to the Horn of Africa, Xue Bing, the Ministry said.

According to MoFA, "during the meeting, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister applauded the long-standing relationship between the two countries and China's multifaceted support to Ethiopia."

Special Envoy Xue Bing said China wants to support countries in the Horn to address the challenges of security, development, and governance and pursue a path of unity and self-improvement.He mentioned efforts to enhance railway and port developments in the region, commitments to the Belt and Road Initiative, and the FOCAC agreements to accelerate regional revitalization through development. "In connection with this, the Special Envoy underscored that Ethiopia should play a constructive role in promoting peace in the Horn of Africa as it is an anchor state in the region."

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke underscored "China's support in multilateral fora that helped Ethiopia thwart threats to its sovereignty and territorial integrity" the statement said, adding "China's constructive position on the GERD favoring the principle of African Solution to African Problems and all the COVID-19 related supports are also commendable."

Appreciating China's commitment to development on the African continent, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister "requested expedited approval of Ethiopia's projects which were submitted under the FOCAC framework.The Deputy Prime Minister also gave a briefing on the encouraging decisions taken by the government to ensure peace in the country and Ethiopia's commitment to resolving its border issue with Sudan in a peaceful manner."

Ethiopia and China elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership in May 2017. Dispatch