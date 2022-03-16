Ethiopia: #asdailyscoop - Seven Eritrean Relatives Killed in Car Accident in Addis Abeba

Addis Abeba — Seven women who were relatives of an Eritrean family, including a passenger who was on her way to Bole International Airport to travel abroad, were killed in a car accident in Addis Abeba on Saturday 12 March, BBC Amharic reported.

There were eleven people from the family in the same car driving from Gelan condominium to Bole Airpot to see off the family member who was accompanied by her four and six year old children, the Addis Abeba City Fire and Disaster Risk Management Commission said. The children survived the accident but are admitted to hospital and recovering from their injuries.

The accident happened when the minibus carrying the 11 passengers collided head-on with a broken sinotruk that was parked on the road half way to Bole International Airport, killing the seven women instantly. Among the victims were the overseas traveler, her mother who came from Asmara, and other family members.

According to Nigatu Mamo, public relations expert with the Fire and Disaster Risk Management Commission, it took first responder more than an hour and 20 minutes extract the bodies out of the badly damaged minibus.

Negatu recalled several accidents happened in the past in the area, one police officer was killed before. The police are investigating the latest accident the exact cause.