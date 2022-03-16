Sudan Oil Field Attackers Threaten Workers

West Kordofan — An armed group launched attacks on oil fields in the Balila area in West Kordofan. The armed men threatened the field's workers and demanded them to leave the area immediately. These attacks follow the violent intimidation that occurred on the Balila and Azrag fields near the Neem field on Sunday.

The local oil field workers told Radio Dabanga, that the armed group distributed leaflets calling on them to leave the area immediately. Some leaflets said, "leave with your family before you perish", workers in the fields are continuing their work as normal despite the threat of new attacks.

Sources reported that the Minister of Energy has arrived at the Balila and Heglig fields on Monday to find out the situation in the region.