Sudan Oil Field Attackers Threaten Workers

15 March 2022
Dabanga (Amsterdam)

West Kordofan — An armed group launched attacks on oil fields in the Balila area in West Kordofan. The armed men threatened the field's workers and demanded them to leave the area immediately. These attacks follow the violent intimidation that occurred on the Balila and Azrag fields near the Neem field on Sunday.

The local oil field workers told Radio Dabanga, that the armed group distributed leaflets calling on them to leave the area immediately. Some leaflets said, "leave with your family before you perish", workers in the fields are continuing their work as normal despite the threat of new attacks.

Sources reported that the Minister of Energy has arrived at the Balila and Heglig fields on Monday to find out the situation in the region.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X