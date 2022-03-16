Tanzania: Vodacom, Eutelsat to Spread High-Speed Broadband to Underserved Regions

VODACOM Tanzania Plc has signed an agreement with Eutelsat Communications to create packaged services to bring connectivity to underserved regions by utilizing Eutelsat's Konnect high-throughput satellite.

The new facility which will primarily provide services for business users and the hospitality industry comes after successful trials by Vodacom Tanzania to extend coverage to previously unreached users.

These services will be delivered under Vodacom's brand and installation of equipment at customer locations will be done by Konnect Africa.

This new facility is in line with Vodacom Tanzania's dedication to improving access to high-speed digital connectivity to more people and businesses in the country by finding new ways and innovative ways to deliver relevant products and services to the Tanzanian market.

Speaking when announcing the agreement, Managing Director of Vodacom Tanzania, Sitholizwe Mdlalose said, "We are delighted to incorporate satellite to our suite of services, leveraging the state-of-the-art Eutelsat Konnect satellite to fulfill our mission, which is to deliver connectivity to all regions within the country."

He added that with Konnect, Vodacom will cover 100 per cent of the country, which means connecting all regions, districts and villages no matter how remote they are, 'with this service, we will connect everyone, this includes areas which are not covered today, giving access to services up to 100Mbps'

One of the Vodacom Tanzania strategies is inclusion for all while bridging the digital divide gap as a result this partnership means a lot to Vodacom as it will serve people who have been without connection since independence.

In service since the end of 2020, Eutelsat Konnect is a new-generation high throughput Satellite, offering unprecedented operational flexibility.

Delivering significant resources for broadband services with quasi-complete coverage of Sub-Saharan Africa, it addresses direct-to-user consumer and enterprise broadband services.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Baudrier, the Chief Executive Officer of Konnect Africa said: "We are excited to partner with Vodacom, a leading pan-African telecom operator, to extend the reach of its services in Tanzania.

"This agreement illustrates the unparalleled resources of our powerful Eutelsat Konnect satellite to satisfy the strong demand for connectivity in underserved regions of the African continent and marks another success in the development of our distribution capabilities following recent additions in Nigeria, South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC),"