Tanzania: Public Urged to Check Lifestyle to Avoid Ncds

THE Isles Deputy Health Minister Hassan Khamis Hafidh has called on members of the public to check their lifestyle and observe all health precautions to avert contracting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

He made the call yesterday at the occasion to officiate the opening of the three-day training for diabetes health care providers in Tanzania, including Surgeons, orthotic, nurses and physicians.

He told health professionals who gathered in Zanzibar to help heighten public awareness to address the surging numbers of diabetes cases in the country, which is costing the lives of man people while also leaving others with physical disabilities.

"Let us increase public awareness to minimize or stop diabetes... let's bring to an end limb and foot amputations in a situation that can otherwise be avoided," he said, while saluting health workers dealing with patients suffering from diabetes.

Mr Hafidh said that according to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) about 537 million people worldwide are diabetic, and that at least in 30 seconds a person is amputated because of diabetic foot ulcers.

"According to the 'Step survey-2012' diabetes prevalence in Tanzania is 9.1 per cent, while similar surveys in Zanzibar conducted in 2011 and 2020 showed the prevalence in Zanzibar stands at four per cent," the deputy minister said.

He said diabetes is linked to genetic inheritance, body inactivity (obesity and lack of regular physical exercise), smoking, lack of balanced diet and too much drinking of alcohol. He urged members of the public to change their behavior.

Deputy Director Prevention and Health Awareness Department in the ministry Dr Salim Slim, mentioned the objectives of the training is to increase the quality of diabetes care with the aim of reducing the incidence of complications including foot lesions.

It also aim to educate and raise awareness of diabetes complications among patients and in the general population; to capacitate health care professionals to manage and prevent foot complications related to diabetes.

The training organised by the Tanzania Diabetes Association (TDA) in collaboration with the both ministries of Health of Zanzibar and mainland, with support from the Tanzania Non Communicable Disease (TNCD), and World Diabetes Foundation is implemented under the National diabetes foot project, whose goal is to reduce limb amputations of people with diabetes.

Prof Kaushik Ramaiya, specialist in diabetes gave the overview of the training workshop and re-emphasized on increased public awareness so that people understand and take serious observations of ways that can help them avoid contracting disease.