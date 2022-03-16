Tanzania: Rights of Consumers Must Be Protected - Isles Second VP

THE Second Vice-President (2VP) Hemed Suleiman Abdulla has said the government guarantees that the rights of consumers in the country are fully protected.

He said consumers' satisfaction is important in boosting the economy and increasing income.

"We want to see that people and consumers have access to quality, standard and reliable services," the 2VP said on Tuesday at the climax of the World Consumer Rights Day 2022 held in the 'Sheikh Idris Abdulwakili Hall, Kikwajuni Street.

Every March 15th, the consumer movements unite to highlight pressing issues facing them globally.

This year, the 200 consumer groups in 100 countries - selected "Fair Digital Finance" as the global theme.

It is estimated that by 2024, digital banking consumers are expected to exceed 3.6 billion. Digital finance brings new opportunities - but also new risks that can lead to unfair outcomes for consumers.

Digital finance can increase the likelihood that the most vulnerable are left behind.

At the meeting Mr Abdulla said that there are laws that protect consumers, therefore, the government will ensure that the laws are enforced to provide equity and fairness to the consumers with the aim of reducing complaints.

The 2VP called on government officials to translate laws and regulations in Kiswahili, so that service providers and consumers understand them easily.

Zanzibar Minister for Water, Energy and Minerals Mr Shaibu Hassan Kaduara urged service providers and traders to ensure they improve their services, in order to give the consumers and users access to services without problems.

Director, National Payment Systems, Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Ms Lucy Siyaidi said that equity in digital financial services helps consumers' in accessing their rights without interruption.

She said that the digital financial system could also provide opportunities for the consumers to minimize barriers in accessing essential services in the country.

"The digital system is good in providing justice in financial services. However, people should be careful because crime in digital finance is also growing including fraud," she said.

Esuvatie-Aisa Masinga from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) also emphasized protection of consumers as crucial for the country's economic growth.

She said that TCRA Communications Authority is responsible for creating a conducive online environment to address the challenges facing consumers and users of the services which has become important in the digital system.