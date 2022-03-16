Tanzania: Tigo Customers to Benefit From New Campaign

16 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

TIGO Pesa has launched a new five5 weeks promotion dubbed 'Pesa Mwaa Mwii na Tigo Pesa' with Tigo Pesa customers having a chance to win a total of 325/- cash prizes.

The promotion builds on the success of the Tigo Pesa 10th anniversary promotion that was launched last year to encourage customers to adopt digital payment solutions in their day-to-day transactions.

Tigo Chief Officer for Mobile Financial Service (MFS), Ms Angelica Pesha said Tigo Pesa over the years has contributed to the national financial inclusion agenda and through its innovative customer-centric products and services delivered robust financial services to more than nine million customers.

The 'Pesa Mwaa Mwii na Tigo Pesa' promotion is exclusively for Tigo Pesa customers, where we will have a total of 111 winners, 20 winners winning 2m/- every week for five weeks, 10 winners to get the grand prize of 10m/- at the end of the promotion and 1 overall winner getting 25m/-.

