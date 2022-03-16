Tanzania: Govt Lauds Amref Contribution in Improving Health

MINISTER for Constitution and Legal Affairs George Simbachawene has commended efforts being taken by the 'AMREF Health Tanzania' in supporting the government's initiatives in improving delivery of health services in the country.

Mr Simbachawene said this when he visited AMREF Health Tanzania, pavilion, during Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) exhibition here, which was part of the 'Zanzibar Annual NGOs Forum (ZANGOF)-2022'.

"You have are doing good job, keep it up," he told them.

At the pavilion, Country Director AMREF Tanzania Dr Florence Temu explained to the Minister who represented President Samia Suluhu Hassan, different programmes being implemented by the AMREF in both mainland and Zanzibar, and the positive impact registered so far.

Ms Temu said that AMREF Health Tanzania, as among the CSOs, has been running a project which aims to increase access to and improve Tuberculosis (TB) services and reproductive health services at the community level.

"The project focuses at reducing the transmission and progression of tuberculosis through improved community-based service delivery," she said.

She said that HIV/AIDS awareness, testing and treatment; and Covid-19 are other ongoing programmes taken by the AMREF Health Tanzania, in response to national health priorities and sustainable development goals (SDGs) in addressing the needs of needy communities, mostly women and children.

However, Dr Temu said that lack of reliable funds and expertise remains challenges that affect the operations of most CSOs and NGOs in the country, urging for strengthening of partnership with the government and continued support from development partners/doors.