Tanzania: Mayele Sees Golden Ahead, but Admits Not Easy

YOUNG Africans striker Fiston Mayele remains confident of clinching this season's golden boot award despite facing a stiff challenge from his closest challengers.

The Democratic Republic of Congo import, Mayele has already scored 10 goals in the ongoing campaign to tie with Namungo's striker ReliantsLusajo who also has pumped in 10 goals.

Lusajo has an opportunity to widen the gap if he manages to score in their next match against Azam at Ilulu Stadium in Lindi today, hence all eyes will be on him to see what he can produce in the 90 minutes of the play.

For Mayele, his chance to increase the goal tally will come on Saturday when Yanga welcome KMC at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam in an encounter billed to be tough and highly competitive.

Speaking in the city recently after being awarded a head of cow by a passionate Yanga fan, Mayele said it will help him to remain focused on the pitch in the upcoming matches in order to implement the club's objective of winning the title.

"Hopefully, I will continue to make Yanga fans proud by scoring as many goals as possible and this will enable me to emerge the league's top goal scorer even though the marathon for the diadem is tough," he said.

He then seized the platform to describe Yanga fraternity as very kind and that they like their club a lot hence the only way to pay them back is for the players to work hard on the pitch to win games.

Mayele has become popular with his shaking goal scoring style which is loved by many people and has pledged to carry on doing that.

In another development, the club's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) SenzoMazingiza has urged Yanga members to continue registering themselves electronically so that they can come up with an updated database.

"This is a very important exercise as we want to achieve total transformation in the shortest time possible and by having a good database, it will facilitate the entire process," said him.

The Jangwani street giants are ahead of the rest in the race for the league throne with 45 points from 17 matches, enjoying a mammoth 8-point lead and could stretch it to 11-point clear if they succeed to beat KMC on Saturday.

Their unbeaten run so far in the ongoing league will be weighed at the hands of KMC who will be trying to become the first team this term to stop Yanga.

As it stands, the Kinondoni outfits are placed 7th on the ladder with 22 points from 17 matches. They have won five games, drawing seven encounters and losing five clashes in the process.