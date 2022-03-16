Tanzania: Poulsen Names Stars for FIFA Date Ties

TAIFA Stars will play two international friendly matches against Central African Republic and Somalia during the upcoming FIFA window which begins from March 20th to 29th this year.

This came to light yesterday when the team's Head Coach Kim Poulsen unveiled a 28-strong member squad called for a camp in Dar es Salaam this Sunday.

According to him, on March 23rd, Taifa Stars will face Central African Republic and on March 26th, Sudan will play Central African Republic while the last game to wind up the mini- international friendly duels will be played on March 29th attracting Taifa Stars versus Somalia.

The squad with their parent clubs in brackets comprises AishiManula (Simba), MetachaMnata (Polisi Tanzania), AboutwalibMshery (Young Africans), ShomariKapombe (Simba) and Israel Mwenda (Simba).

Others are Haji Mnoga (Weymouth-England), Dickson Job (Young Africans), BakariMwamnyeto (Young Africans), LusajoMwaikenda (Azam), AbdulrazackHamza (Namungo) and Mohamed Hussein (Simba).

Also, the list has NicksonKibabage (KMC), FaridMussa (Young Africans), NovatusDismas (Belta Tel Aviv Bat Yam-Israel), MzamiruYassin (Simba), Jonas Mkude (Simba), ZawadiMauya (Young Africans), Aziz Andabwile (Mbeya City), Simon Msuva (Wydad Casablanca-Morocco) and Kelvin John (Genk-Belgium).

Others are Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Ben Starkie (Spalding-England), MbwanaSamatta (Antwerp-Belgium), Tepsi Evans (Azam), ReliantsLusajo (Namungo), Kibu Denis (Simba), George Mpole (Geita Gold) and Ibrahim Joshua (Tusker-Kenya).

In his briefing before naming the squad, Poulsen said the two international friendlies will help him a lot to create a competitive team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and African Nations Championship (CHAN) matches.

He added that to make the selection, many criterias have been taken into consideration and that he has been physically watching the Premier League matches and sometimes following them on Azam Television to see the players who qualify for the national team duties.

"Even players who play outside the country, I have a good system to track them and see how they are performing at their respective clubs," said Poulsen while insisting that after this FIFA window, no other international breaks will be available in April and May hence they need to use it well.

On Kelvin John who trades at Genk in Belgium, Poulsen said he believes this is the right moment for him to contribute to his country as he is doing well at his club.

"Accidentally, Genk's coach for the second team is a good friend of mine and we have been contacting to see the progress of Kelvin. He was sending me some video clips of him and he has scored a number of goals. He has been promoted to train with the first team which is good for him," he said.

Moreover, Poulsen said the omission of veteran players; ErastoNyoni and John Bocco is a challenge for them to work hard so that they may be considered before the start of AFCON qualifiers in June.

"Many players have been considered but only a few can be chosen to reach the required number of 28 players," he said.