Tanzania: Cassava Producers Benefit From Certified Seeds

CERTIFIED seeds produced by smallholder seed producers have been found to provide higher yields to farmers, allowing them to produce more food and increase their earnings, according to a new study.

Farmers who utilised certified seeds obtained much higher yields than farmers who used recycled seeds, according to a cassava seed system study conducted in the Eastern and Lake Zones.

Cassava yields were measured in the fields of 36 farmers in the Eastern Zone growing the Kiroba variety and 36 farmers in the Lake Zone growing the Mkombozi variety. In each zone, half of the farmers utilised recycled seed and the other half used certified seed as a comparison.

A plant virologist at the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Tanzania, Mr Rudolph Shirima, noted that in the Eastern Zone, farmers who planted certified seeds had 34 per cent higher yields than those who used the recycled seeds of the same type.

"In the Lake Zone, the gap was considerably greater, with yields of variety Mkombozi from a certified seed being 42 per cent higher than yields of the same variety from recycled seed," he stated.

Furthermore, Mr Shirima stated that these yield increases resulted in profit gains of 1,030,600/- (US $445) for Kiroba and 678,600/- ($293) for Mkombozi per hectare.

Certification is a process in which Tanzania Official Seed Certification Institute (TOSCI) inspects a seed producer's field to check seed quality and ensure that pests and diseases are well managed.

To create enhanced disease-resistant varieties and strengthen the establishment of an economically sustainable seed system, IITA has collaborated with TOSCI, Mennonite Economic Development Associates (MEDA), Tanzania Agricultural Research Institute (TARI), and the Ministry of Agriculture.

The findings are being validated through field experiments at several locations to dig deeper by measuring the yields that can be obtained from each of the certified seed classes recognized for cassava in Tanzania and comparing them to the farmer-saved seed of the same improved varieties, according to the team.

"These studies demonstrate the relevance of high-quality planting material, the benefit of planting material certification, and the need for farmers to buy certified cassava planting material to minimize yield losses and food insecurity," he said.

Cassava seed system development work in Tanzania was supported from 2017-2021 through the Project 'Building and Economically Sustainable Seed System for Cassava in Tanzania' (BEST) and is currently being supported by the 'Building a Sustainable Integrated Cassava Seed System-II' (BASICS-II) Project, both funded through the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation