Tanzania: Coast Region Embarks On Operation to Nab Illegal Immigrants

16 March 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Harriet Kiama in Kibaha

THE Coast region has embarked on a 10-day operation to arrest all illegal immigrants who have entered the region against the law.

Coast Regional Commissioner (RC), MrAboubakarKunengenoted that the exercise will continue up to March 23rd this year. He said that while speaking to Regional Immigration officials and head of security and defensecommittees in Kibahatown on Monday.

"The aim of this operation is to investigate, identify and take legal action against all individuals who will be found living in our region illegally," he said.

Mr Kunenge said that the aim of the operation is to ensure that the country remains safe, since some of the illegal immigrants have been engaging in criminal acts, adding that the exercise will be done by adhering to country's laws, guidelines and principles.

Earlier, Regional Immigration Officer, MrOmary Hassan, said the exercise is the result of directives from Commissioner General of Immigration, Anna Makakala.

He explained that some of the foreigners are entering the country legally but fail to renew their residence permits to enable them continue living in the country.

"Most of the illegal immigrants are from Ethiopia and are using our region as a route to reach South Africa," he said.

However, he admitted that the number of illegal immigrants in the region has decreased compared to back days.

