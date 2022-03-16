Mauritius: 22nd African Championships - Launching of Website, Promotional Video, and Official Song

press release

In the context of the 22nd African Championships which will take place from 08 to 12 June 2022 in Mauritius, the official website, the song, and the promotional video were launched, this afternoon, at Côte d'Or National Sports Complex in the presence of the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Stephan Toussaint, and the President of the Organising Committee, Mr Giandev Mootea.

In his address, Mr Mootea indicated that 47 out of 54 countries of the African continent have confirmed their participation in the Games in June adding that the other countries have until May to confirm their presence. He said that some 500 athletes are expected to participate and stated that Reunion Island has also confirmed its participation. This, he rejoiced, will further enhance competition on the continent. He also announced that the British politician and former track and filed athlete, Lord Sebastian Coe, will be present.

Speaking about sponsors, he highlighted that some 20 companies have come forward and appealed to others to be on board. As regards the sanitary protocol put in place, he said that a medical Commission for Covid-19 has been set up which is working in close collaboration with the Government and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

As regards accommodation, the President of the Organising Committee indicated that the athletes will be staying at the Ravenala Attitude Hotel. He also spoke about the accreditation of athletes as well as journalists and informed that from 1st to 30 April, accreditation will be open for journalists. Furthermore, he pointed out that the designs of the medals and clothes for officials and volunteers are being worked out.

Mr Kris Chedumbrum, who is in charge of the website and social media for the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships 2022, also intervened and stated that the website will serve as a communication tool for the latest news on the organisation of the African Athletics Championships in Mauritius. When the games start in June, all the results and several events will be posted live on this website, he highlighted.

According to him, the website will be the reference for official information about the championships. Thus, the general public and the press will be able to use this site for reliable information, he added.

The public can get access to the website through the link https://www.maa.mu/cocaas22.

As regards the official song chosen for the Championships, it is composed by the producer and musician, Mr Gerard Louis, and interpreted by Member of Parliament, Ms Marie Sandra Monia Mayotte. On that occasion, Mr Louis was awarded a certificate of recognition by Mr Giandev Mootea for having offered to the Organising Committee of the 22nd African Senior Athletics Championships 2022, the official music and song (Mama Afrika). Minister Toussaint also handed him a shield.

African Championships

After having hosted two editions of the African Championships in 1992 and 2006, Mauritius is once again preparing to become the capital of African athletics from 08 to 12 June 2022. The Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) has designated Mauritius to host the Championships.

This highly anticipated event will be held at the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex. Built in 2019, the multi-sport complex includes a soccer field, an Olympic swimming pool, a sports hall and an athletics track. All these infrastructures strictly respect international standards.

The President of the CAA, Mr Hamad Kalkaba Malboum, was on an official visit to Mauritius last January. During his stay, he visited the Côte d'Or National Sports Complex and met with the representatives of the different commissions of the organisation of the 22nd African championships.

There are 45 events on the programme: 22 for Men and 22 for women and one mixed event. A 10 Km Trail Race for both men and women will also be held. The events for men include: hurdles, decathlon, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, hammer, and javelin; and for women, hurdles, heptathlon, high jump, pole vault, long jump, triple jump, shot put, discus, hammer, and javelin.