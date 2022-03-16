Mauritius: Government Increases Funding for the Provision of Fertilisers to Small Tea Planters

press release

In view of the increase in the prices of fertilisers, Government has increased the funding voted for financial year 2021-22 from Rs 5 million to some Rs 12 million for the provision of fertilisers to be distributed to registered small tea planters.

The Attorney General, Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security, Mr Maneesh Gobin, made this statement, today, during a symbolical ceremony for the distribution of vouchers for free fertiliser to 25 registered small tea planters under the Tea Sector Support Scheme (TSSS), held at the Multipurpose Complex of Midlands.

The Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo, the Deputy Chief Government Whip, Mr Soobeersingh Dhunoo, and other personalities were also present at the event.

In his address, Minister Gobin highlighted that the Russia-Ukraine conflict is currently disrupting the acquisition of fertilisers as these countries are among the largest fertiliser producers worldwide. Despite several constraints, he stated, Government is doing its best so that planters still receive necessary fertilisers and facilities for the good running of their activities.

He also acknowledged that, in order to adapt to the rise in prices of fertilisers, there is a need to find new solutions. As such, he stated, his Ministry is currently providing bio-fertiliser to small planters so that they are less dependent on traditional fertilisers.

Furthermore, Minister Gobin reiterated that Government's policy is to promote national food security so that the country gradually becomes self-sufficient and depend less on imported products.

For his part, DPM Obeegadoo commended the work being carried out by the Ministry of Agro-Industry and Food Security, and the Small Farmers Welfare Fund for their contribution to the planters' community. He also dwelt on: the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how it affects the local economic situation; the COVID-19 situation in Mauritius; and the importance of being inoculated with a booster dose against the COVID-19.

He reassured that, despite these hurdles, Government will still support small planters, through various schemes, so that they can continue to contribute to the country's economy and to their family's well-being.

As for Deputy Chief Government Whip Dhunoo, he underlined that Government has at heart the well-being of small planters as the latter considerably contribute to the country's economy. He also encouraged young Mauritians to join the planters' community, and acknowledged that the tea sector still has a bright future, with a potential of tea being sold on the international market.

The Tea Sector Support Scheme

The Scheme is being operated through a voucher system whereby the registered tea planter will be provided a voucher indicating the quantity of fertilisers he is eligible for and which he will have to present to the supplier, as selected by the Small Farmers Welfare Fund, to take possession of the corresponding fertilisers.

This year, around 182 tons of NPK fertiliser at the rate of 175 kilogrammes per arpent, amounting to some Rs 10.2 million, will be provided free of charge under the TSSS to some 1,038 small registered tea planters for this financial year as from 16 March 2022.