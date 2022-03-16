Tunisia: Mali's Military Killed Dozens of Civilians in Wave of Violence, Rights Group Says

Bamako/Mali — Soldiers in Mali have been responsible for killing at least 71 civilians since early December, a leading rights group said in a report on Tuesday.

Mali's military government contested the findings by New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Army abuses in the centre and southwest of Mali, including executions of the elderly and children, have risen as soldiers attempt to counter an Islamist insurgency that has swept across the country since 2012.

"There has been a dramatic spike in the number of civilians, including suspects, killed by the Malian army and armed Islamist groups," said Corinne Dufka, Sahel director at Human Rights Watch. The abuses likely amounted to war crimes, she said.

Over the same period, Islamist militants killed 36 civilians, Human Rights Watch said.