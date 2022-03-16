Tunisia: Mali's Military Killed Dozens of Civilians in Wave of Violence, Rights Group Says

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Bamako/Mali — Soldiers in Mali have been responsible for killing at least 71 civilians since early December, a leading rights group said in a report on Tuesday.

Mali's military government contested the findings by New York-based Human Rights Watch.

Army abuses in the centre and southwest of Mali, including executions of the elderly and children, have risen as soldiers attempt to counter an Islamist insurgency that has swept across the country since 2012.

"There has been a dramatic spike in the number of civilians, including suspects, killed by the Malian army and armed Islamist groups," said Corinne Dufka, Sahel director at Human Rights Watch. The abuses likely amounted to war crimes, she said.

Over the same period, Islamist militants killed 36 civilians, Human Rights Watch said.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X