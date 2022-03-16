Benin Names Four Debutantes for Four-Nation Tournament in Turkey

Four players have been handed their debut call-ups to the Benin senior national team for this month's four-nation tournament in Turkey to help the country prepare for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Stand-in coach Moussa Latoundji's 23-man squad includes two new players, striker Aiyegun Tosin and defender Mohamed Tijani, who are duals nationals but have opted to play for the Squirrels.

Tosin, who plays for Swiss giants FC Zurich, has Nigerian lineage and Cote d'Ivoire-born Tijani, a central defender for Czech side Teplice, have all chosen to play for Benin.

Italy-based young striker Ange Josue Chibozo of giants Juventus is also among the four players chasing their first appearance for the Squirrels after being named in the squad.

The 18-year-old, who has scored two goals for the junior side of Juventus this season, is seen by coach Latoundji as one of the future stars of the Benin national teams.

Home-based goalkeeper completes the list of debutantes Guillaume Agbegninou after excelling for local side ASVO.

Several top players of the side like Jordan Adeoti, Mickael Pote and Cedric Hountondji have been rested for the matches scheduled for the international break to allow the coach the chance of observing the new starts.

Benin are among the four African countries scheduled to play in the Antalya Cup 2022 in the Turkish city to help them prepare for their upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Benin By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Squirrels will play neighbours Togo, Liberia and Sudan during the international break towards the end of the month.

Full Benin squad :

Goalkeepers : Saturnin Allagbé (Dijon, France), Marcel Dandjinou( JDR Stars/ South Africa), Guillaume Agbegninnou ( ASVO)

Defenders : Khaled Adenon (Doxa Katokopias, Cyprus), Moïse Adilehou ( NAC Breda, Netherlands) Youssouf Assogba (Boulogne, France), Melvyn Doremus (Chambly Oise, France), David Kiki (Arda Kazdhali, Bulgaria), Yohan Roche ( Adanaspor, Turkey), Mohammed Tijani (FK Teplice, Czech Rep), Olivier Verdon (Ludogorets, Bulgaria)

Midfielders : Matteo Ahlinvi (Dijon, France), Sessi d'Almeida (Tondela, Portugal), Rodrigue Kossi (Club Africain, Tunisia), Junior Olaïtan (Chamois Niortais, France)

Strikers: Roland Beakou (Loto Popo), Josue Ange Chibozo (Juventus, Italy), Jodel Dossou(Clermont, France), Marcelline Koukpo (CS Constantine, Algeria), Steve Mounie (Brest, France), Cebio Soukou (Sandhausen, Germany), Anane Tidjani (Doxa Katokopias, Cyprus), Aiyegun Tosin (FC Zurich, Siwtzerland)