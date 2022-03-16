Somalia: Us Embassy in Mogadishu Lauds Galmudug & Sw States for Concluding Elections - Vents Disappointment Over Puntland, Jubbaland and Hirshabelle States for Failure to Beat Deadline

U.S embassy in Mogadishu has lauded Somalia's Galmudug and Southwest States Presidents for the completion of House of People elections of Federal Parliament.

The Embassy in a statement posted on its official Twitter handle, however expressed reservations and disappointment over the failure by Puntland President Said Abdullahi Deni, his Jubbaland State counterpart Ahmed Mohamed Madobe and Hirshabelle President Ali Gudlawe to meet the second deadline agreed on by the National Consultative Council Assembly.

"We acknowledge the completion of races in South West State and Galmudug. We recognize @Laftagareen and @MrQoorqoor for meeting the March 15 deadline. Disappointingly, @PresidentMadobe, @SaidAbdullahiDe, and @GudlaweHussein have missed yet another crucial deadline." said the Embassy.

However, Somalia's Puntland State Elections Implementation Team SEIT announced the election schedule of the final 6 seats set to be held on 18 March in the capital Garowe while their counterpart in Jubbaland State released four seats of the House of People scheduled to be held in Kismayo town in the coming days.

South West and Galmudug States administrations have today wrapped up Parliamentary elections after holding the final 7 and three seats in Baidoa and Galkacayo towns respectively.

Jubbaland State is still grappling with the 16 seats in Garbaharey which has been a bond of contention since the commencement of Parliamentary elections even as Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble appointed an inquiry committee to look into and assess the situation in the town.

Hirshabelle State's electoral process has also been marred with controversy as the president Ali Gudlawe and Yussuf Dabageed are allegedly said to be at loggerheads with each other over the management of elections in Beledweyne town.

It is not clear if the National Consultative Council Assembly will meet and set another deadline for the completion of the embattled elections.