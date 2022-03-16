Tunisia: Sfax Chamber of Commerce and Pakistan Chamber of Commerce to Strengthen Cooperation

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Pakistani ambassador to Tunisia, Tahir Hussein Andrabi, paid, on Tuesday, a visit to the governorate of Sfax within the framework of the consolidation of economic and commercial relations and bilateral exchanges.

In a statement to TAP at the end of a meeting held with local entrepreneurs at the headquarters of the Regional Union of Industry, Trade and Handicrafts in Sfax, the Pakistani ambassador said that the effort will focus on the establishment of cooperative relations between the Chambers of Commerce of Pakistan and the Chamber of Commerce of Sfax.

The diplomat mentioned in this connection the possibility of holding a meeting of a joint businessmen's council, on the sidelines of the meeting of the joint economic and political trade committee to be held this year in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.

