Tunisia: Recommendations of Tunisian-Italian Joint Military Commission Reviewed

Tunis/Tunisia — National Defence Minister Imed Memmiche and his Italian counterpart Lorenzo Guerini discussed, on Tuesday, during a meeting held at El-Aouina military base, the recommendations of the 23rd session of the Tunisian-Italian joint military commission.

The meeting focused on issues of common interest, said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

On this occasion, Memmiche commended the two countries' common will to promote military cooperation, particularly in terms of developing the capacities of the Tunisian armed forces, praising Italy's support for the implementation of sustainable development projects.

For his part, the Italian minister reaffirmed his country's readiness to continue supporting Tunisia's efforts to implement development projects of a social nature, citing, in particular, the Centre for professional training in scuba diving and underwater activities in Zarzis, governorate of Medenine, the two development projects in Rjim Maatoug and El Mohdeth in the delegation of El Faouar, governorate of Kebili.

The meeting took place in the presence of senior military officials from both countries.

Received, on Tuesday, at Carthage Palace, by President Kais Saied, the Italian Minister of Defence welcomed the solidity of Tunisian-Italian relations, reiterating his country's readiness to support Tunisia bilaterally and at the European level, as well as with international organisations and donors.