Tunisia: Covid-19 - Good Management of Crisis Helped Tunisia to Be Placed On Green List (Louzir)

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia placed on the green list relating to the classification of countries according to the improvement of the epidemic situation is explained by a set of scientific criteria achieved in the management of the COVID-19 crisis, said Tuesday Hechmi Louzir, member of the Scientific Committee for the fight against the coronavirus.

In a statement to TAP, Louzir said that this classification is based on a set of objective data related to the development of the epidemiological situation, including the number of positive cases during the last two weeks, which should not exceed 100 cases out of a total of 100 thousand inhabitants.

It also includes the number of people hospitalised and the death rate out of a total of 1 million or 2 million depending on the country, the same source added.

Tunisia has succeeded in controlling the situation and has limited the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to an improvement in the various indicators relating to the epidemic situation and classification on the green list thanks to the credibility of the scientific data provided, Louzir said.

Despite the improvement of the epidemic situation, Louzir stressed the imperative of respecting preventive measures, especially in closed spaces, and of continuing vaccination.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X