Tunisia: Covid-19 - Good Management of Crisis Helped Tunisia to Be Placed On Green List (Louzir)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia placed on the green list relating to the classification of countries according to the improvement of the epidemic situation is explained by a set of scientific criteria achieved in the management of the COVID-19 crisis, said Tuesday Hechmi Louzir, member of the Scientific Committee for the fight against the coronavirus.

In a statement to TAP, Louzir said that this classification is based on a set of objective data related to the development of the epidemiological situation, including the number of positive cases during the last two weeks, which should not exceed 100 cases out of a total of 100 thousand inhabitants.

It also includes the number of people hospitalised and the death rate out of a total of 1 million or 2 million depending on the country, the same source added.

Tunisia has succeeded in controlling the situation and has limited the spread of the coronavirus, which has led to an improvement in the various indicators relating to the epidemic situation and classification on the green list thanks to the credibility of the scientific data provided, Louzir said.

Despite the improvement of the epidemic situation, Louzir stressed the imperative of respecting preventive measures, especially in closed spaces, and of continuing vaccination.