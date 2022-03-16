Tunisia: Security Situation and Fight Against Speculation At Centre of Saied-Charfeddine Meeting

15 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The security situation in the country as well as efforts to fight against speculation were the focus of a meeting on Tuesday at Carthage Palace between the President of the Republic, Kais Saïed and Interior Minister, Taoufik Charfeddine.

The meeting also focused on the means to overcome the various obstacles that hinder the progress of the national consultation, said a statement of the Presidency of the Republic.

Besides, the meeting made it possible to raise the issue of the falsification of official documents related in particular to national security and their dissemination on social media. The nature of these documents was not specified, according to the same source.

In this context, the President of the Republic reaffirmed the need to track down offenders, indicating that counterfeiting and the use of forgeries can in no way be part of the freedom of expression.

