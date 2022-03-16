Tunisia: Bizerte-Covid-19 - 15 People Tested Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Bizerte recorded, on Tuesday, 15 new infections by COVID-19, following the publication of the results of 225 tests, bringing to 42, 339 the number of people infected in the region, including 40, 928 patients cured since the appearance of the virus.

In a statement Thursday to TAP, Salma Mechrgui, member of the Monitoring Unit at the Regional Health Directorate in Bizerte, said that the rate of positivity of the tests has dropped to 7% in the region where six patients are currently hospitalised.

According to the same source, the number of citizens vaccinated against the coronavirus in the governorate of Bizerte currently stands at 38,7187 people.