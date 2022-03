Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian Paralympic champion Walid Ktila won a third gold medal on Monday in the 200m wheelchair race after completing the distance in 27:66 at the Sharjah International Para Athletics Meeting in the United Arab Emirates.

Ktila had won gold twice the day before in the 100m and 800m.

For her part, the Tunisian Nourhène Belhaj Salem (F40) settled for silver in the discus throw on Tuesday after winning gold yesterday in the shot put.