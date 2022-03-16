Tunisia: Sidi Bouzid-Covid-19 - 72 More Cases of Infection and 51 Patients Recovered

Tunis/Tunisia — 72 additional cases of Coronavirus infection have been detected in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid over the last 24 hours, bringing to 39,596 the number of infected people in the region since the spread of the epidemic.

During the same period, 51 people recovered from the infection, bringing the total number of recovered cases in the region to 39,034 cases since the outbreak of the virus, Béchir Saidi, Deputy Director of Basic Health Care in Sidi Bouzid, told TAP.

In addition, the number of citizens who received at least one dose of vaccine against the coronavirus in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid reached 21,6467 people, the same source said.