Tunisia: HAICA - Digital Resource Centre Dedicated to Regulation and Self-Regulation Launched

Tunis/Tunisia — A digital resource centre dedicated to regulation, self-regulation and media education was launched on Tuesday by the Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication (HAICA).

The aim is to meet the pressing needs of regulatory authorities in the French-speaking world for a database on the various disciplines related to regulation, particularly in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, HAICA President Nouri Lajmi said at the opening of a symposium held on Tuesday at the Faculty of Legal, Political and Social Sciences in Tunis, on the occasion of the launch of this centre.

According to a statement published by HAICA on its electronic portal, the centre will serve as a "mine of information" available to the public concerned with media regulation, in search of academic works.

The centre will initially be co-financed by the European Union and the Council of Europe for a 12-month period before HAICA takes over the management as well as the responsibility to ensure its sustainability.

It will be presided over by a scientific committee composed of international and Tunisian experts whose mission is to ensure that a strategic vision of the centre is put in place and to guarantee its reputation in academic and professional circles.

The scientific committee will also be tasked with formulating innovative proposals for projects and dissemination of knowledge in the field of regulation, self-regulation and media education.