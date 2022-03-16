Kenya: Mutua, Theuri, Sejal Advance to Tier One National Team Pool

Nairobi — Brian Mutua, Sejal Thakkar, Lisa Wale and Peter Theuri are among the players who have made it to tier one of the national team pool following round robin qualifiers held at the Goan Institute Nairobi over the weekend.

The men's, women's, boys' and girls' categories shortlisted 10 players each to the tier one of the pool with the remaining group being relegated to tier two.

The round robin matches were preceded by branch trials held at respective centres where each region selected its top players to compete in the National Pool selection trials.

Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) Chairman Andrew Mudibo said the new system of national team selection is geared towards uplifting standards while also keeping players engaged in training and competition over lengthy period.

Mudibo clarified that no one had joined the national team yet. He explained that the top 10 players in Tier 1 will next month (April), play a round robin to determine who is in the national team.

"The players from Tier 1 who finish in position 9 and 10 will be demoted to Tier 2, while the top 2 Players in Tier 2 will be promoted to Tier 1 and in the month of May, they stand a chance of making it to the National team, if they win," Mudibo said.

He added, "The National Team selection will be continuous, so that any player can be able to qualify if you win through your tier."

Mudibo explained that the Junior policy and wildcard slot for all international assignments will continue to be in place.

During the trials, Mutua and Josiah Wandera topped the men's category with 46points apiece while Theuri ranked third.

Others making the men's first tier of the pool are Yona Owade Jensen who qualified fourth, followed Kevin Mwangi, Kennedy Kojal, Michael Otieno, Alikhan Kazia, Allan Singara and Edwin Opondo.

In the lady's category, Lisa Wale was the top player with 48 points winning all her matches followed by Sejal Thakkar with 42 Points.

Lydia Setey Bahati Rufina, Mary Kinuthia, Audrey Oronda, Nelly Mutuma, Pamela Wekesa and Sandra Nyaga have also made the first tier in the cutthroat ladies' competition.

The boys pool has Iddris Kulubi who qualified first with 40 Points followed by Zayan Pema with 40 Points, Kavan Gudka, Kevin Muchoki, Ivan Yegon and.Ahmed Noorani among others.

Khushi Malde was the top player in the Girls category with 39 Points followed by Joy Kimani, Ivy Wabomba and Edith Jeruto.

Summary for Men

1. MUTUA Brian - 46 Points

2. WANDERA Josiah - 46 Points

3. THEURI Muturi Peter - 43 Points

4. Yona Owade Jensen - 36 Points

5. MWANGI Muturi Kevin - 35 Points

6. KOJAL Kennedy - 34 Points

7. OTIENO Michael - 34 Points

8. KAZIA Alikhan - 32 Points

9. SINGAR Allan - 31 Points

10. OPONDO Otieno Edwin - 30 Points

Tier Two

11. KAGUNDA Charles - 29 Points

12. NAKITARE Peter - 27 Points

13. MUSYOKI Dennis - 24 Points Tier 2

14. LEMASHON Bashir - 18 Points

15. OCHIENG David - 15 Points

16. SIMIYU Meshack - 15 Points

Summary for Ladies

Tier One

1. WALE Lisa - 48 Points

2. THAKKAR Sejal - 42 Points

3. SETEY Lydia - 40 Points

4. RUFINA Bahati - 40 Points

5. KINUTHIA Mary - 38 Points

6. ORONDA Audrey - 38 Points

7. MUTUMA Nelly - 36 Points Tier 1

8. WEKESA Pamela - 34 Points

9. NYAGA Sandra - 34 Points

10. MASAN Becky - 33 Points

Tier Two

11. NJERI Peris - 32 Points

12. BARASA Nafula - 32 Points

13. BOET Flora - 26 Points

14. CHEBET Lynn - 19 Points

15. AYUMA Whitney - 18 Points

16. SACHTA Lena - 17 Points