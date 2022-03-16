Tunisia: Francophonie - Tunisia to Chair CMF On Wednesday in Paris

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will chair the 40th extraordinary session of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie (CMF) in Paris on Wednesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Othman Jerandi, represents Tunisia at this conference which will take place in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Francophonie, Louise Mushikiwabo as well as several ministers and heads of delegations of member states of the International Organization of the Francophonie (OIF).

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Tuesday in a statement that Tunisia chairs the meetings of the Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie as the host country of the 18th Summit of the Francophonie, scheduled for November in Djerba.

This ministerial conference will be an opportunity to discuss the collective project of Francophone institutions. It will also be devoted to the follow-up and implementation of the decisions of the previous summit held in Armenia as well as to the preparation of the next summit in Djerba (southern Tunisia).

It will also examine the activities of the OIF in relation to strengthening democracy and security and the fight against disinformation in the media and virtual space.

Jerandi will have bilateral talks with his counterparts participating in the CMF on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation relations and consultations on regional and international issues of common interest, the same source added.