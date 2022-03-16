Somalia: Jubbaland President Receives International Delegation Led By EU Special Rep. of the European Union in Somalia Tiina Intelmann

Jubbaland State President Ahmed Mohamed Islam on Tuesday received a delegation from the international community led by the representative of the European Union in Somalia Tiina Intelmann.

Tiina Intelmann accompanied by ambassadors of Norway, Sweden and Netherlands discussed drought and elections in the State.

President Madobe shared with the international delegation the drought situation in Jubaland which is being addressed by other parts of the country and at specific stages.

The Jubbaland state president said there was a need to provide relief aid to the people affected by the drought in various parts of the three regions of the Jubaland regional state.

The Jubbaland President said that the current emergency response was little in rescuing the people affected by the biting drought.

The international delegation said they were taking part in the Jubaland government's efforts to cushion against the raging drought situation in the region.