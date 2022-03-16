Eritrea: Ambassador Yohannes Met With South Sudanese Foreign Minister

Asmara, 15 March 2022- Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael met and held talks with Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng, Minister of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan, on strengthening bilateral ties as well as regional developments.

Indicating that the Eritrean Government has strong belief that the people of South Sudan have the capacity of addressing their problems, Ambassador Yohannes expressed Eritrea's full support to the implementation of the peace agreement.

In their meeting, Ambassador Yohannes and Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng discussed economic programs to the benefit of the people of the two countries.

The two officials also discussed on the responsibility and rights of the Eritrean people residing in South Sudan in general and that of Eritrean investors in particular.

Mr. Mayiik Ayii Deng on his part commended the support the people and Government of Eritrea are extending to the people and Government of South Sudan.

Ambassador Yohannes also had similar discussion with Mr. Deng Dua Deng, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of South Sudan.