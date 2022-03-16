Somalia: Zambian President Meets With Somalia FM

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Monday held talks with Somalia's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Abdisaid Muse Ali where they pledged to enhance the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The Zambian president said his government was following with keen interest the ongoing elections in Somalia to ensure that the outcome was successful.

Zambia, he said, values its relations with Somalia and called for increased cooperation with the purpose of creating a successful economic agenda for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

According to him, security concerns in the region call for the need for more collaboration among countries to ensure that peace prevails and security was guaranteed.

The Zambian president said it would be difficult to drive Africa's economic agenda without peace and stability, adding that wars make it difficult for governments to deliver to their people's expectations.

He further expressed happiness that the Somali community in Zambia has had a strong presence in the business community.

On his part, the Somalia minister said his president wanted to visit Zambia after the elections in that country as a way to cement the bilateral ties.

He said the presence of Somalians in Zambia's business community was an indication that the southern African nation had a conducive business environment.