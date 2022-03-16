Somalia: Biggest Telecom Company Wins 2022 GLOMO Awards

Hormuud, the giant Telecom firm in Somalia became the winner of Best mobile Innovation supporting emergency or Humanitarian situation of 2022 GLOMO Awards in Barcelona, Spain on March 3, one of the biggest international awards honored to the private company.

Ahmed Mohamud Yusuf, the chairman of Hormuud company said the private telecommunications company was pleased to receive the prestigious GLOMO Awards as recognition of its vibrant service.

"I am very happy to receive this GLOMO Awards, on behalf of Hormuud Telecom, we are always ready to help people who are in dire need of support," said Yusuf.

Hormuud Telecom was declared the recipient of this year's GLOMO Awards for Best Mobile Innovation Support Emergency or Humanitarian Situations in Somalia.

A team from the firm was part of over 61,000 attendees convened in-person from around the world to discuss the convergence of mobile, the potential of the metaverse, and transforming vertical industries.

This was the latest in such awards given as special recognition to Hormuud Telecom both at home and abroad for the role it played in corporate social responsibility as well as the development of the country.

Last year, during a severe shortage of oxygen, the charitable arm of Hormuud Telecom, Hormuud Salaam Foundation donated the first public oxygen plant installed at Benadir hospital to combat Covid-19.

Founded in 2002, Hormuud Telecom is a leader in the telecommunications industry in the Horn of Africa country and it provides a critical economic and transformative lifeline to the Somali population.

The firm's expansive operations include telecommunications, mobile money [EVC-Plus], internet, and other sectors providing efficient, trusted, and low-cost services for the people in the war-torn nation.