South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - March 16, 2022

16 March 2022
By Esther Rose

National State of Disaster Extended Again

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on March 15, 2022 that the national state of disaster enacted during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, has been  extended to November 15, 2021.  "The extension takes into account the need to continue observing all non-pharmaceutical interventions against Covid-19 and increasing vaccinations as part of contingency measures being undertaken to mitigate against its impact," the minister said. The decision has been criticised by some political parties.

UNISA Graduation Ceremonies Cancelled Over Protests

The University of South Africa (UNISA) has apologised to graduates and others attending graduation ceremonies on March 15, 2022 which was disrupted by protesting support staff. UNISA management has said it is in talks with the National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (NEHAWU) over the issues leading to the protests. The university said alternative arrangements will be made for the graduates inconvenienced by the protest action.

Competition Commission Warns of Unfair Air Ticket Price Hikes

Airlines have been warned against exploiting travellers who have been inconvenienced by the grounding of Comair and its Kulula and British Airways flights. Safety concerns have been cited as the reasons for the grounding. The Competition Commission has said complaints are trickling in of large price increases for seats on remaining airlines - with some quoting up to R5,000 for a single ticket from Johannesburg to Cape Town.  "The Commission wishes to warn airlines that we will not hesitate to act swiftly and decisively if there's evidence of price gouging," spokesperson for the Competition Commission, Sipho Ngwema has said.

Fuel Rationing May Be In the Pipeline If Russia-Ukraine War Continues

South Africans may see a rationing of fuel as the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has told parliament. Rising fuel prices worldwide, and developing nations, will be hardest hit, it added. With an increase of up to R2 per litre, expected in April, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said that the country would need to explore and find its own oil reserves, to mitigate rising fuel costs in the long term.

 

