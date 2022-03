ALGIERS-The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Monday received Sheikh Abdullah Nasser Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, member of the Kuwaiti princely family and owner of Kuwait Projects Company (KIPCO), said the Presidency of the Republic in a communiqué.

The Advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Abdelaziz Khellaf and the Minister of Finance, Abderrahmane Raouya attended the audience.