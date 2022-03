On March 15, Egypt celebrates the National Day of Beni Suef governorate.

Beni Suef is home to many archeological sites that date back to the pre-historic era, the various Ancient Egyptian Dynasties and the Greco-Roman era.

Also, Beni Suef celebrates its national day, in commemoration of the solidarity of its people with the 1919 Revolution led by the national leader Saad Zaghloul.