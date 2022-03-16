Egypt: President El-Sisi Directs the Government to Set the Pricing for Unsubsidized Bread

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi met on Tuesday 15/3/2022 with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Minister of Defense and Military Production General Mohamed Zaki Minister of Supply and Internal Trade Dr. Ali El-Moselhy, Minister of Interior Major General Mahmoud Tawfik and the Head of General Intelligence Service Major General Abbas Kamel.

The Spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency stated that the meeting followed up on the efforts being made to provide strategic stocks of all basic food commodities, particularly as the holy month of Ramadan is approaching.

In this context, the Minister of Supply presented the strategic stock of all basic food commodities in Egypt, confirming that they are available in appropriate quantities. The President gave directives for diversifying the sources of these commodities, while seeking to increase their stock for a period of no less than 6 months.

President El-Sisi was briefed on the government's efforts over the past period to control and monitor prices. The President gave directives to study the expenses of the production of unsubsidized bread as well as its pricing, provided that the ministry of supply provides the flour necessary for bakeries so as to control the price.

The President also directed to promptly determine the incentive for additional supply for the price of local wheat for the current agricultural season.

The Spokesman added that as part of efforts to support the most vulnerable segments ahead of the holy month of Ramadan, President El-Sisi stressed the importance of coordination among all relevant authorities, particularly the armed forces, the ministry of supply and Tahya Misr Fund so as to provide basic food commodities at reduced prices, in addition to distributing Ramadan boxes of basic commodities.